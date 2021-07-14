A former Kaduna Central Senator, Comrade Shehu Sani, has weigh-in on the controversy surrounding the rotational presidency ahead of the 2023 general election, saying the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria only prefer what gives them comparative advantage respectively at the detriment of one another.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, Shehu, who few days ago dumped the Peoples Redemption Party (PDP) without saying where he was headed, likened the situation to liking the rain but hating the thunder.

The activist wrote: “The North loves quota system but doesn’t like rotational presidency;The South loves rotational Presidency but doesn’t like quota system.

“The South wants merit to decide appointments.The North wants elections to decide Presidency.

Everyone loves the rain but hates the thunder.”

LEADERSHIP reports that there have been debates on whether presidential power should return to the South or the contest be thrown open for all parts of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari completes his two terms of eight-year tenure in 2023.