North West Coalition for Democracy and Good Governance (NWCDGG) says it has completed plans to mobilse millions of voters for a southern candidate as president of the country in 2023, adding that it would work against any candidate from the North as it is now the turn of the South to produce the president.

The group also said it was working with several political groups across the country to ensure that all political parties zone their presidential ticket to the South, especially the South-South geo-political zone where Senator Ifeanyi Okowa hails from.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary, Alhaji Musa Mohammed Ringim and Mal. Ahmadu Shehu respectively, the group said it would be politically fair to allow a candidate from the South-South and from an Igbo extraction to occupy the Presidential Villa next year.

“This is why among many other reasons we have endorsed Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, but someone from Igbo extraction as our preferred candidate from the South to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We based our argument on the fact that the East is yet to produce a president after Nigeria became a Republic. The group hinges its appeal on the commendable giant strides Governor Okowa has recorded in the area of infrastructure in the state.”

While stating that the country needs visionary leaders such as Governor Okowa to take her out of the shackles of poverty, underdevelopment and youth restiveness, it said, “ At this critical period of stirred up tensions due to insecurity, secession agitations, ravaging poverty and dwindling economy, Nigerians need a leader who has the capacity to unite the country.

“We are therefore ready to mobilise Nigerians irrespective of political linings for the emergence of Governor Okowa, especially for his impeccable landslide achievements in the state through his unbiased governance.

‘’This is why we are calling on our brothers of Igbo origin in different parts of the country to come together and work with NWCDGG to make this dream of Igbo Presidency a reality come 2023.”

