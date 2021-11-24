North-West governors on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State over the Gerrard Road, Ikoyi building collapse, which killed over 40 persons few weeks ago.

The governors also sympathised with the people of the State and families of those who died in the unfortunate incident.

The North-West Governors Forum represented by its chairman and Kastina State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari and his Kano State counterpart, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for setting up a Tribunal of Inquiry on the incident.

It would be recalled that a 21-storey building, still under construction, collapsed on Monday, November 1, 202 at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi. 15 people survived while 45 people died in the unfortunate incident.

Speaking during the visit to the collapsed building site, Governor Masari, who was accompanied by Governors Ganduje and Sanwo-Olu, said they were happy that the Governor of Lagos State has instituted a tribunal of inquiry to unravel issues surrounding the collapsed building.

He said: “We are here representing governors of North West to physically come to condole with his Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, families of the deceased and the entire Lagos community on the unfortunate incident that has happened.

“We pray to God that this kind of thing will not happen again. On behalf of the people of North West, accept our sincere condolences and sympathy.

“We cannot escape high rise buildings in Lagos but we must ensure that it does not cost lives and properties of people.

“We are happy that the Governor of Lagos State has instituted an inquiry tribunal that will unravel what happened here.”

Governor Ganduje also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for taking immediate action to show concern during the collapsed building.