The Northeast Governors’ forum, has frowned at this year’s budget shortchange, where they made case to the National Assembly for it review to foster development in the region.

The forum notes with dismay that, despite the challenges of development, the infrastructure deficit, the 2021 proposed budget makes provision for only N45.32 billion for capital projects in the sub-region.

The concern was contained in a communique at the end of the 3rd meeting and read out by the host, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state.

“This represents a paltry 0.35 per cent of the proposed N13.02 trillion and urged on the NASS to address the imbalance with an immediate effect, while expressing dissatisfaction with lack of budgetary provision for the Mambilla hydro power project.”

They also argued that, the region has also been unfairly treated in the provision of infrastructure by the federal ministry of work and housing adding that, the outright nonexistent progress on the pace of roads already allocated in the region needs immediate reactivation and review of comatose existing roads contracts.

To rejig the education sector, which suffered set back due to insurgency they resolve for quick intervention approach to transform the sector through the formation of Northeast Council on Education.

The forum also agreed to engage Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP), to provide technical supports in the areas of agriculture and to prioritize admission of candidates from the region into tertiary institutions to fill its quota.