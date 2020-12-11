By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Northeast Humanitarian Innovation Hub has organized 16 Days of Activism Against, Gender Base Violence (GBV) involving 16 Secondary schools to ensure safe society for girls and children in Adamawa state.

Mary Bazuwa, CEO Head of Innovation, said the advocacy involved online campaigns, rally to the state assembly to ask for domestication of VAP bill and Quiz competition involving children to educate the society to take stand on VAP in the state.

The purpose of the ‘Orange Adamawa Campaign’ is supported by Humanitarian Innovation Foundation along with British Council and EU, to educate children towards creating a future free of VAP and GBV with competitions.

Mr Sesugh Annger, Program Director, Humanitarian Innovation Foundation, added that the program is inline with the Moto of the UN orange the world with ideas with support of the state assembly to end VAP and GBV.

Charity Fwa, Gender Officer NSCDC, said about seven cases had been tracked through SMART RR platform adding that, three were treated while four still pending .

Fwa lamented parents and care giver inability to preserve evidence of VAP for prosecution.

Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Yola, emerged the best school in the quiz category of the 16 days activism.