A political group, Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum (CNAPCYF), has endorsed the candidature of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi ahead of the 2023 elections.

They urged Umahi to remain focused and resilient.

The group in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by its convener Hon. Suleiman Liba said for the nation to grow, it must shelf aside sentiment of tribe or religion.

Liba who also doubles as special assistant on New Media to the governor of Yobe State said tribalism and religious parochialism have been a bane to the development as a country.

He said Umahi as the governor is fondly described as a detribalised Nigerian who treats everyone equally irrespective of state of origin, tribe, or religion.

The statement reads in part, “It is high time we look beyond our shoulders and do what is just right, governor David Umahi has proven beyond every reasonable doubt that he can man the affairs of this great country and build on the solid foundation already laid by this current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He has delivered dividends of democracy to the people and residents of Ebonyi State as they are enjoying qualitative healthcare delivery, quality education, genuine peace and unity and enabling environment for businesses to thrive in that state amongst others.”

Liba added that such a person is whom Nigeria needs at this auspicious time.

