The northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD) have blamed the increase in prices of foodstuffs, on the growing insecurity in the North.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest report, had indicated that food inflation hit 17.38 per cent in October, from 16.66 per cent in September, even as it put the current inflation rate at an astronomical 14 per cent.

In a statement by the national coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, the elders drew a nexus between insecurity and the current food inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, CNEPD has reiterated its call for the rejigging and restructuring of the nation’s security architecture, for better performance.

While appreciating the efforts of the Service Chiefs in dealing with the security challenges, the elders submitted that the situation may have proven overwhelming, especially with the accompanying complexities.

It was their considered view that the current crop of Service Chiefs, who were appointed sometime in July, 2015, are deploying ideas that do not suit current realities.

They regretted that the high echelon of the military, had concentrated energies on quelling the now-rested #EndSARS protests, at the detriment of security of lives and property in the North.

According to the forum, insurgents and other criminal elements had capitalised on the obvious operational lapse, to increase attacks on civilians, who have remained hapless victims of a near dysfunctional security architecture.

“The latest killings and abduction along Kaduna-Abuja highway which occurred last Sunday, thus making major headlines in the national dailies did not come to us as a surprise. This is because we are faced daily with this situation, especially in the North East and North West zones of the country”, the Northern elders said.