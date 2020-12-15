BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has condemned the attack by ‘hired hoodlums’ on the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) during a peaceful and legitimate meeting in Kaduna.

The Director, Publicity and Advocacy of the Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement made available to newsman in Abuja, noted that the meeting was also attended by older Nigerians who had given their entire lives to the service of the nation.

He said, “Forum condemns in the strongest possible terms, the attack by hired hoodlums on a peaceful and legitimate meeting convened by Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) to discuss appropriate responses to the outrageous abduction of school children in Katsina.

“This cowardly and crude attempt to muffle national outrage at increasingly deteriorating security of life and property in Nigeria will mark a new low in state of the nation. Nigerians will note another threat that will increase the number of threats they are having to live with, or die under, this the threat at their rights to legally organize and express opinions over the manner they live.

“Whoever is behind this attack needs to know that more meetings will continue to be held all over Nigeria to demand that those with responsibility to secure us do so. Nigerians will never submit to fear of criminals and the incompetence and indifference of elected leaders. Those behind this attack should employ more hoodlums, because voices will rise until the Kankara schoolchildren are freed and the siege on our lives is ended,” he said.

They called on the Coalition of Northern Groups to sustain their efforts through all legal means until the North is safe and secure again.

The Forum also called on Nigerians to unite behind the demand for a secure nation and exercise their rights to assemble and express opinions as the law allows.