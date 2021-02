Blessing Bature-Akpakpan |

The patriots operating under the aegis of North East Elders for Peace and Development, have dissociated themselves from recent comments credited to an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, wherein he accused the military of triggering the raging banditry in parts of the North.

In a statement by their National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, the elders vowed to resist attempts by any individual or group to profile the military, which they maintained, remained the most visible symbol of national unity and cohesion.

Specifically, the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, who has constituted himself into an emissary meeting with bandits in forests across Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states, alleged in one of such outings, that non-Muslim soldiers had carried out orchestrated killings in some communities, precipitating anger.

Leading the Secretary to Niger State government on a negotiation mission for the release of kidnapped school children of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, Gumi was quoted to have said, among other things, that: “What I want you people to understand is, soldiers that are involved in most of the criminalities are not Muslims. You know, soldiers have Muslims and none Muslims. The non-Muslims are the ones causing confusion just to ignite a crisis”.

The cleric had made a similar wild claim on a national television programme on Tuesday morning, maintaining that the military had allegedly carried out the said campaign between 2010 and 2015.

Consequently upon this, the Northeen elders said Gumi’s allegations were not a representation of the position of the region, saying the public must see same as personal sentiments of the cleric.

According to them, the need for prominent groups and organisations in the North to condemn Gumi’s dangerous claims had become necessary, in order not to give the impression that he was speaking for the region.

The statement reads in full: “We rise in one voice to dissociate ourselves from the dangerous and divisive allegations levelled against our patriotic soldiers by Sheikh Gumi, in one of his missions to meet with bandits in a forest around Niger State.

“Ordinarily, we would have commended the Sheikh for daring to do what authorities failed, but for the profiling comments attributed to him, which we consider abhorrent and unhelpful to national development and peace.

“We insist that our military is one of the finest in the world, with zero-tolerance for partisanship, ethnic consideration and other unprofessional dispositions.

“We warn that comments such as this have the potential of pitting the exposed soldiers against general areas in the North, where they have continued to put down their lives to protect the territorial integrity of the nation from those that seek to violate it.