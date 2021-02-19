ADVERTISEMENT

BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Northern Elders Forum has mourned the passage of Second Republic lawmaker, Dr Junaidu Mohammed and a former Comptroller General of Customs, Alhaji Abdullahi Inde Dikko who were founding members.

The Forum, in a message of condolence made available to LEADERSHIP on Friday in Abuja by his director, publicity and advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

The statement reads: “Northern Elders Forum is saddened by the loss of two more of its founding members, Dr Junaidu Muhammed and Alhaji Abdullahi Dikkon Inde, only a few weeks after the demise of Alhaji Usman Faruk.

“Dr Junaidu Muhammed was an outstanding medical doctor who carved an irreplaceable path as a politician who combined principled activism with ideological politics. He had been a key player in the nation’s political fortunes and was always involved in nurturing the democratic process.

“He had served in the House of Representatives in the Second Republic. His outstanding intellect was always available to the North and Nigeria, and he died at a moment when he was deeply involved in the search for a new of life for our country.

“Alhaji Abdullahi Dikkon Inde was a distinguished public servant who rose to be the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service. His humility and generosity to his community. He was a model patriot”.

The Forum joins the nation and their families in praying for Allah’s mercies on them, and his bountiful rewards for their services to their communities and the nation.