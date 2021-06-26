The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) and Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide yesterday met to deliberate on the safety of citizens living in different parts of the country outside their states of origin.

They noted that matters of security and livelihood of Northerners in the South East and Igbo people living in the North were very important as well as matters relating to strengthening the unity of the country and steps which need to be taken to address disaffection with the nature of the federal system and the entrenchment of the values of justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians in basic structures, processes and laws.

In a communiqué signed by the acting convener of NEF, Amb. Yahaya Kwande and president general of Ohanaeze N’digbo, Prof George Obiozor which was made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Abuja yesterday,

the two groups said there was need for President Muhammadu Buhari to be more open to the legitimate clamour of Nigerians for more substantive changes in the structures of the country.

“The damage of misperceptions, deliberate misinformation and alienation of particularly young people from mainstream economic and political activities are feeding restiveness, fear and distances between Nigerian people,” the communiqué said.

They groups resolved to sustain the gains of the meeting and explore additional opportunities to improve understanding and goodwill between the North and South East and all Nigerians.