Governors of the 19 northern states have rejoiced with the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari as she marked her 51st birthday.

They called for special recognition of her efforts to impact the lives of Nigerians particularly women and children.

Through the chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Bako Lalong, they congratulated her for her humanitarian work through a very impactful pro-women and children’s project.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Lalong’s director of press and public affairs, Dr Simon Makut Macham, the governors said Mrs Buhari has over the years remained consistent and committed in initiating various programmes that have direct impact on the most vulnerable persons in society.

Lalong said the first lady’s pet project, the Future Assured Programme, has done a lot in empowering women and youths in all parts of the country as well as carried out humanitarian interventions to victims of crises and other natural disasters.

Governor Lalong also praised the first lady for support the Northern Governors Forum in its efforts to address the Almajiri phenomenon, poverty, diseases and humanitarian needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the region and the nation at large.

He acknowledged the leadership and mentoring capacity of the first lady which has resonated with the first ladies of various states through their pet programmes, which are equally making impact on the welbeing of the citizens.

The forum wished Mrs Buhari good health, God’s protection and wisdom to continue to stand up for the weak and vulnerable in the society.

