The Northern Governors Forum yesterday congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, on his 65th birthday, describing him as an accomplished technocrat, lawyer and politician with tremendous passion for the development of Nigeria.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a statement, said the SGF carried an enviable record of dedicated service to humanity, passion for human capital development, commitment to ideals of truth, justice and patriotism, as well as embraced people from all backgrounds in the journey of his life.

The statement which was signed by his director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut Macham, said these attributes had been visible in his political and professional career by greatly influencing his achievements since being appointed to head the nation’s bureaucracy by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong said Boss Mustapha remained a shining example of humility, transparency, mobilization, and commitment, particularly in his current assignment of spearheading Nigeria’s response against COVID-19 where he galvanised the nation to put up a robust fight against the pandemic.

While wishing him many more years of good health, God’s protection and greater service to the nation, Lalong said the Northern Governors Forum would continue to work with him for the growth of the northern region and the entire country, particularly in addressing some of the challenges that have retarded the nation’s progress and unity.

He also advised him to remain focused and never allow his faith in God or cherished principles to waiver no matter the situation.

Similarly, Niger State Governor and chairman, North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello, yesterday congratulated Boss Mustapha on his 65th birthday, describing him as a visionary, passionate and selfless. leader.

Governor Sani Bello in a message said the level of dedication and commitment to duties shown by the SGF was legendary.

He said Mustapha had written his name in the sands of time going by his track records in contributing to the development of democracy and the ruling party in the country.

He said the legal luminary has further demonstrated his patriotism to the nation by accepting the herculean task of chairing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 which he said his leadership in that regard had been commendable.

“You are no doubt a passionate and patriotic Nigerian. Your commitment to duty is evident of your desire to see that Nigeria becomes a better society. Accepting the difficult task of combating the COVID-19 in our country has also shown that you are an exemplary, humble and transparent leader.

“I join your family members, professional and political friends and all well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate you on your 65th birthday”, he said.

He also prayed God to give him more fruitful years, increase him in strength, wisdom and knowledge to continue his selfless service to positively impact on the people of the country.