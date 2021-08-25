Northern Governors Forum yesterday described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as an inspirational leader who has continued to promote national unity, peace and security in Nigeria.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong in a congratulatory message on the Sultan’s 65th birthday, in Jos, described Abubakar III as a peace advocate who has offered valuable counsel to the government at all levels.

“The Sultan remains a respectable leader who is always on the side of truth, and embraces justice for all people irrespective of their religious, ethnic, political or economic backgrounds,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lalong urged Abubakar III to continue to offer his wise counsel to the nation, particularly to the Northern governors who hold him in high esteem as a worthy partner for the emancipation of the region from many of its challenges.

He wished him many more years of good health, peace of mind and God’s protection.

Also, senate president Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with the Sultan on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Lawan in a statement yesterday in Abuja by his special adviser on media, Ola Awoniyi, joined well-wishers and admirers of the Sultan across the globe to celebrate the respected spiritual leader and president of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Jama’atu Nasirl Islam (JNI).

“The Sultan is an avid promoter of peace and religious tolerance as amply demonstrated in his role as the co-chair of the Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC).

“I appreciate the Sultan for his uprightness as a leader and the quality and frankness of his advice, from time to time, to people in authority.”