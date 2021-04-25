BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

The Northern States Governors Forum has expressed shock over the killing of three of the students recently abducted from the Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, while reacting to the incident, described the killing as shocking, barbaric and condemnable.

Lalong in a statement signed by the director of press and public affairs in the Government House, Simon Makut Macham, said there was no justification for the kidnap and murder of the students who were simply in school to study and prepare themselves for service to the nation. The action according to him is an act of sheer wickedness that must not be allowed to go unpunished.

He said the northern governors had continued to engage the federal government and security agencies on finding lasting solution to the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities, particularly in schools which has great implications for the future of education in the region and the nation at large.

Lalong said the recent meeting of the forum with President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs was to further consolidate on measures to address the security challenges in the region and the nation as a whole.

While commiserating with families of the murdered students, the governors called for the immediate and unconditional release of the other students still in captivity.

The forum also commiserated with the government and people of Kano State over the death of the mother of emirs of Kano and Bichi, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero.

They described her as a loving, humble and exemplary mother who devoted her life to inculcating positive values to the younger generation and promoting peaceful coexistence and tolerance among people of different backgrounds. They prayed God to grant her eternity and console the royal family.