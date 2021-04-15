BY ACHOR ABIMAJE,Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the killing of 12 soldiers in Konshisha LGA of Benue State saying the act must not be allowed to happen again as it is capable of demoralising security personnel from giving their best to fighting insecurity in the country.

Chairman of the Forum and governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong in a statement signed by the director of press and public affairs Simon Makit Macham said the forum sympathises with the families of the slain soldiers and the Nigerian Army over this unfortunate incident, which occured when the soldiers were on an assignment to ensure the security of lives and properties.

According to the statement, the Forum urges the Army not to be discouraged by the act and continue carrying out their legitimate duty of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and assisting in maintaining internal security, particularly at this time when the nation is confronted by many criminal activities.

While pledging its continued support and collaboration to the Armed Forces and the security services in general, the Northern Governors appealed to the Army to remain professional and exercise caution and restraint even as they work hard to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The Governors also called on the citizens to assist the security forces with useful information that will lead to the arrest of those behind the killing of the soldiers as well as the apprehension of other criminals tormenting innocent citizens across the country.

10 Killed, 20 Injured In Damasak Attacks – Sen. Kyari

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Senator representing northern Borno senatorial district, Sen. Abubakar Kyari has confirmed that 10 civilians were killed and 20 others sustained various degrees of bullet wounds in Tuesday’s Boko Haram/ ISWAP attacks in Damasak town.

Kyari made the confirmation on Wednesday shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum at the CouncilChamber of Government House Maiduguri.

The said who said he terrified by the resurgence of attacks on the agrarian town added that as at 5:30pm on Wednesday, the terrorists were reported to have returned back to the town unhindered.

“ On the situation in Damasak, you are aware of the attack yesterday into the midnight and the terrorists burnt several houses, people lost their lives and some with bullet wounds.

“ But the most disturbing report that we are getting now is that the terrorists are back to the town and are presently there as of this evening. The report we received from our people is that they buried 10 people in the morning while about 20 persons sustained bullet wounds.

“ The people of Damasak are desirous of staying in the town however, because of the security situation, some have fled into the bush while others fled into the neighbouring Niger republic for safety .

“ But we are here , we have met with the Executive Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, myself, members of house of representatives from my place and woman leader. We just flew in from Abuja this afternoon and we just finished having fruitful meeting with the Governor.

“ Some of the issues discussed are confidential. What is forefront to us now is the safety of our people. We want to commiserate with them. We feel their pain, we feel their hardship,we want to give them the assurance that government is up and doing and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure their safety, “ Sen Kyari said.

Meanwhile, the North East Development Commission ( NEDC ) has visited Governor Zulum to commiserate with him over the Damasak attacks.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the Governor, the managing director NEDC, Dr. Mohammed Alkali said the Commission also visited Zulum to synergies with him on how to tackle the destruction by the Boko Haram terrorists in Damasak and bring succour to the victims.

He however worried that that recurring attacks is a set back to the developmental programmes of the Commission in the state.

“ We came to pay homage to the Governor for the Ramadan. We have also come to commiserate with the Governor over the Damasak incident to see how we can synergies with him to bring succour to the people. It is not just Damasak but other areas such as Dikwa and others that were hit by the Boko Haram terrorists, “ Alkali said.