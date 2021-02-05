BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos and AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Governors of the 19 northern states yesterday expressed concern over unfolding reports that herdsmen belonging to a particular ethnic group are being targeted in some parts of the South East and South West leading to loss of life and property.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, recalled the recent intervention of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum led by its chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, who met with stakeholders in Akure, Ondo State, to calm the tension and forge amicable resolution of the issues.

In a statement signed by his director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut Machan, the forum’s chairman said while such intervention was celebrated as a success to be sustained through further engagement between herdsmen and representatives of affected communities, emerging reports of attacks on herders and the gradual introduction of ethnic sentiments in the conflict is disturbing and should immediately be nipped in the bud before it gets out of hand.

“Northern Governors Forum concedes to the rights of Nigerians to reside wherever they so desire without any molestation or discrimination, it also emphasizes that criminal elements should not be used to tar any particular ethnic group for any crime as that will portend danger to peaceful coexistence and national unity,” Lalong stated.

According to the forum, such criminal elements should be exposed, isolated and made to face the law of the land without prejudice to their ethnic backgrounds as the motives or criminal actions cannot be said to be the position of their ethnic group.

It further stressed: “In the face of the recent worrisome developments therefore, the Northern Governors Forum calls for calm and cautions Nigerians particularly those in the affected areas who might have been aggrieved or targeted to exercise restraint.”

Lalong also said while Nigeria is going through a lot, escalating such tensions would definitely not resolve any grievances but rather aggravate the situation to levels that could threaten national security, adding that leaders across political, ethnic, religious and community lines should avoid utterances and actions that further fan the embers of distrust, hate, violence and retaliation which can easily escalate the situation and cause chaos.

The northern governors said relevant government officials, traditional rulers and opinion moulders must also rise up and speak with one voice by not only condemning crime no matter who is involved, but also sending the right signals to those who want to take the laws into their hands and trample on the Nigerian Constitution by attempting to deny others the rights to live and pursue their legitimate business in whatever place they choose to reside.

The governors added that security agencies must equally be firm and rise up to the occasion by protecting all law abiding citizens against threat to their lives and properties irrespective of their ethnic or other affiliations.

“They should also send clear and unambiguous message to those threatening the peace that they will act decisively to stop them from plunging the nation to anarchy,” the statement noted.

The governors further assured Nigerians of all ethnic, religious and political persuasions of their constitutional rights to pursue their legitimate businesses wherever they choose within the region, just as they appealed to the people to resist any attempt to lure them into any act that can threaten the peace and tranquility of the region and the nation at large.

For his part, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, condemned what he described as the “unlawful eviction” of citizens, stressing that every Nigerian reserves the right to choose where to reside.

In a statement he issued yesterday night, el-Rufai urged his colleagues to avoid anarchy and uphold the rule of law as well as the right of all Nigerians to reside wherever they choose to live.

The governor called on all Nigerians living in Kaduna State to respect law and order as well as the rights of all citizens to live in peace and security wherever they reside or work.

He stated: “The government of Kaduna State notes with grave concern, video clips circulating on social media platforms like WhatsApp in which citizens of a particular ethnicity are being

massacred and their properties destroyed in parts of Nigeria. This is coming amidst avoidable rhetoric, frenzied ethnic profiling and unlawful eviction of citizens from their places of domicile”

“Many citizens of Kaduna State have reached out to me as their governor to confirm the authenticity of these video clips. Some allege that these incidents have the support of leaders of the places where attacks have occurred. While I am unable to confirm the authenticity

of the video clips, their impact on the peaceful coexistence of our people is a source of concern.

“On behalf of the Government of Kaduna State, I call on all Nigerians

living in our State to respect law and order and the rights of all

citizens to live in peace and security wherever they reside or work. I

appeal to my colleagues governing other States in our country to make

similar statements, and disavow these attacks and massacres.

“We must avoid anarchy and vigorously promote the rule of law and the right of all citizens to life, liberty and livelihoods wherever they choose to reside. Elected and appointed

public leaders across the country must act on their constitutional obligations to protect all citizens, uphold order, and contribute to a climate for peaceful resolution of all issues.

“In Kaduna State, we are learning from decades of unfortunate and needless experiences. We have faced the tragic manifestations of the indigene-settler divide. This has been compounded by criminal activities that often have fatal consequences. But the victims of criminal actions like banditry and kidnapping in our state cut across all ethnic and religious groups. We have resisted the attempt to tar all members of any ethnic group for the criminal actions of some of their members. At all times, our government has upheld the right of every citizen to live and pursue legitimate livelihoods wherever they choose.

“This is why we ordered the arrest of persons who issued an unlawful eviction notice to our citizens of a certain ethnicity in 2017. The impunity and calculated disregard for a common humanity that prompted such irresponsible rhetoric is sadly at play again.

“The genuine fears felt by people across the country for their safety and security imposes a responsibility on all leaders to ensure that these anxieties are assuaged and urgent steps taken to relieve human misery and stop the criminal actions that menace our citizens and their property. This should be the top priority”.

Governor el-Rufai further warned against allowing the criminal actions of insurgents

and bandits to tear the country apart.

“We should not be seduced into the dangerous passion of blaming innocents, declaring them guilty of the crimes of others, evicting them, killing and destroying their property. In difficult times, we must uphold the right of everyone to live, with security and safety. The frenzy of ethnic labelling makes solutions difficult and can only guarantee disorder, violence and pain.

“Governments and security agencies must rein in all non-state actors, tackle hateful rhetoric and protect all communities. Those that engage in criminal acts must be arrested and prosecuted without regard to their ethnic or religious persuasion. Civic leaders, across ethnic and

religious lines, in all our communities should also help calm the heated passions of the moment, lest the few destroy the many, turning victims of crime against each other, to the delight of those who do not mean well. We cannot quench one fire by setting more places ablaze. Let us reject the path of disorder, marginalise, expose and prosecute all criminals and promote peace”, he added.

…To Review Reports On Security, Economy

Meanwhile, the northern governors will this month hold their first quarter meeting for this year to discuss the reports of the various committees set up by the forum at one of its parleys in 2019.

Two of the committees are headed by the governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Bello Masari and his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru.

The committees were announced by former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, when he handed over the helms of the forum to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State as its chairman at their meeting in Kaduna on May 16, 2019.

The meeting had set up a committee headed by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State to develop a comprehensive regional plan of action that would bring lasting solution to the lingering security challenges in the North.

Another committee headed by the Jigawa State governor, Badaru was mandated to study the structure, mission and vision of New Nigerian Development Company (NNDC) and develop a roadmap on how to resuscitate the company.

The governors, at the Kaduna meeting, also created a joint financial institution with N6billion to serve as vehicle for the region’s economic recovery and development among others.

Reacting to the worsening security challenges in the North and whether the governors were considering revisiting the idea of a regional security outfit and the fate of the many committees’ reports that were set up by the forum, the secretary to the government of Plateau State, Prof Danladi Atu, who coordinates the secretariat of the governors’ forum, told LEADERSHIP Friday that the governors would meet in Kaduna this month to receive and discuss the various committees’ reports.

“The Northern Governors’ Forum will meet in Kaduna this month with a view to receiving and discussing so many other pending committees’ reports. That is what I can say for now,” Prof Atu said.

Sources close to the governors’ forum said that the forthcoming meeting will discuss the report on the revival of the NNDC, Kaduna Textile Mills and the plan by the state chief executives to establish a power plant with 3,000 or 4,000 megawatts capacity.

They confirmed that the governors had agreed that each state should contribute N50million monthly towards the projects but declined to indicate the amount that has so far been realised.

Shettima had said at the time he was handing over to Lalong that N650million had been raised and charged the governors to ensure prompt payment.

On January 18, 2021, Governor Lalong received the secretaries to governments of the 19 northern states who paid him a courtesy visit at the new Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

The secretary to the Kaduna state government, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who led the delegation, said they were in the state for a meeting to review some pending issues of the Northern Governors’ Forum, including reports that have been pending for many years.

In a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs to the governor, Simon Makut Machan, the governor said the secretaries who were meeting at the instance of the governors would during the meeting look at reports on security, economic development, education, health, investment, youth employment and others, which were critical to the progress of the region.

Responding, Governor Lalong appreciated the support of the secretaries to the various northern states for their service and sacrifices to the growth of the region.

He said the forum was looking forward to the outcome of the meeting which will form its agenda for the next meeting scheduled for the first quarter of this year.

On the fortunes of the New Nigerian Newspapers, the governor had said that the federal government had approved the payment of the outstanding salaries of all the workers. This, he said, would enable a final decision to be taken on the future of one of the oldest newspaper in the country.

Lalong said, “As governors of the region, we are well aware of the challenges we face related to security, economy, education, health, agriculture, employment and infrastructure among others.

“While we individually address these challenges within our various states, we also realise that working together will give us faster and better results. If we do not work in synergy with one another, it will be difficult to tackle the issues of insecurity which manifest in insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, violent clashes and attacks of innocent persons.”