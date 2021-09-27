Northern State Governors on Monday held an emergency meeting in Kaduna to discuss the progress and major concerns of the region.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum, said the 19 governors would also look at critical national issues that had emerged over the recent months with a view to coming up with a position of the region.

He said the Forum would also adopt the best possible approach to ensuring that the interest of the region was protected and promoted.