The Northern Governors Forum yesterday congratulated the Emir of Argungu, Kebbi State, Alhaji Samaila Mohammed Mera, on his 25th anniversary on the throne.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by Mr Simon Macham, the director of press and public affairs to Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, chairman, of the forum.

Lalong described the silver jubilee of the monarch as eventful and fruitful.

He said the emir had shown tremendous passion for the development of his people particularly in the areas of education, health and economic prosperity through agriculture and entrepreneurship.

He commended Alhaji Muhammed for working with the Kebbi State government to revive the Argungu Fishing Festival which has brought back the historic culture of the emirate.

The forum chairman noted that the royal father had walked in the footsteps of his late father, the late Muhammed Mera, who ruled for 36 years.

“He did justice to all manner of people and encouraged peaceful coexistence within his domain,’’ Lalong said.

He also noted that the Northern Governors Forum had benefited immensely from the wisdom and counsel of the royal father.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has also supported the governors in working with the traditional institution to find solutions to challenges bothering the region and the nation at large,’’ he added.

The forum wished the emir more years on the throne and prayed to God to give him good health, wisdom and prosperity. (NAN)