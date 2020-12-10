Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has extolled the virtues of former minister of defence, Gen Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma as he marked his 83 birthday.

The governors who described the philanthropist and elder statesman as one of Nigeria’s finest soldiers, added that he has done a lot to promote unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

The chairman of the governor’s forum who is also the governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, in a statement signed by the director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut Macham, said Gen Danjuma throughout his military career demonstrated professionalism, gallantry and patriotism in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity in the various responsibilities he handled.

According to the governor, the celebrant has impacted the lives of many citizens through his business mentoring initiatives and philanthropy that has enabled many younger people to start businesses and acquire education which has helped them to stand on their own.

Lalong also commended Danjuma for his unwavering faith in Nigeria and his consistency in offering wise counsel to various levels of governance and his support to organisations and institutions towards building a united, prosperous and peaceful country.

While wishing him more years of good health and God’s protection, the governor said the forum will continue to draw from his wealth of experience in areas including security and human development to address the challenges of the region.