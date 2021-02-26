BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

In order to have first-hand information ahead of the meeting of the Northern States Governors Forum scheduled for Kaduna, Plateau State governor and chairman of the forum, Simon Lalong has visited the Ahmadu Bello University and the Kaduna Polytechnic as part of assessment tour of some legacy projects of the founding fathers of the Northern region.

Governor Lalong who started the visit at the ABU Zaria was received by the vice chancellor, Prof Kabiru Bala and top management of the university.

A statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs Simon Makut Macham, Governor Lalong said the visit was a fact finding one that was at the instance of the Northern Governors Forum which is desirous of revitalizing the legacies of the founding fathers of the region and repositioning the economic fortunes of the region.

He said, “The areas that can fast track the emancipation of the North today are agriculture, education and industrialisation.

That is why we as Northern Governors Forum are meeting in Kaduna to discuss many issues concerning the region. We have to take major decisions on the future of the region as we work towards overcoming insecurity.

, poverty, illiteracy and unity.

We have to revisit the ideas of Sir Ahmadu Bello and other founding fathers that set up major foundations for growth and development”.

He said ABU is one of the few legacies of the Northern Region still

standing which must be sustained through active collaboration between

the northern states and the federal government. He promised to table

the challenges of the Institution before his colleagues with assurance

of action to be taken.

Vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Prof Kabiru Bala said the

visit of the chairman Northern Governors Forum is timely as it will

assist the school address some of its challenges.

The vice chancellor later took the governor on a tour of the Institute

for Agricultural Research, National Agricultural Extension and Liaison

Services, the Institute of Administration and the Faculty of Law where

he obtained his first degree many years ago. The governor received a

rousing welcome from staff and students and reunited with some of his

lecturers.

Later on, the governor visited the Kaduna Polytechnic, another legacy

institution of the Northern region where he was received by the

rector, Prof Idris Mohammed Bugaje.

He said the institution was the foremost polytechnic in Nigeria, which

has churned out top technicians who have contributed to the building of the

infrastructure of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He assured that the forum would do everything

possible to revive the fortunes of the school as there is a huge skill

gap not only in the region but the nation as a whole.

Rector of the polytechnic Prof Idris Bugaje decried the lack of

equipment in the school over the years which greatly limited the

capacity of the school to keep pace with technological developments.

He said the school lost some accreditations, which are being gradually

restored because of recent interventions.