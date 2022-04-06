A group, the Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) has faulted the selection process for permanent secretaries conducted recently, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold approval of all new appointments sent by the Civil Service Commission to him and order a recall of the process.

The group decried the screening exercise for the promotion of the top federal civil servants, saying that it was unjust and unfair.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, its convener, Suleiman Abbah, said they are genuinely worried that the outcome of the interactive session appeared to be nothing short of a warped exercise and an insult to the Federal Civil Service of Nigeria and the collective sensibilities of Nigerians generally.

Abbah lamented that the officers with the highest grades in the written examination which is the most important segment and who also made it through the ICT Proficiency Test were purported to have failed the oral interaction without specifying the adopted standards.

He said, “As representatives of the vast majority of various interest groups from the country, we are worried that while President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned with reforming the country’s civil service, those saddled with responsibilities appear not to be carrying forward his vision.

“We are afraid that moving from where we are to where we need to be with regards to sanitizing the civil service sector will remain a mirage if President Buhari allows this glaring inequity to pass.

“We are convinced that for the president to assemble the Nigerians to advise him and take forward his vision for the civil service, he will need people who will convey his concerns and compassion; and people who will combine his personal integrity with competence and commitment.”

He added that the nation is not wrong when it insists that President Buhari’s image and vision are not being served by the quality and competence of many of the people currently being assembled to work to stabilize the nation’s civil service and see the nation through this difficult period.