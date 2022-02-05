The Northern Alliance Committee (NAC) under the leadership of Ambassador Lawal Muhammed Munir, has commended the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, on what it called his monumental achievements in the transformation of tertiary education in the North and Nigeria as a whole.

NAC described Bogoro as a true and worthy son of the North, whose intellectual sagacity has been brought to the fore for the common good of the entire region.

The group, however, stressed the importance of power shift to the southern part of the country for the promotion of national unity and integration as well as harmonious co-existence in the Nigerian project.

It, therefore, went further to recommend Professor Bogoro for a higher office in the North as a way of reciprocating and appreciating the erudite scholar’s immense and invaluable contributions to holistic transformation of education in the entire region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said it was on the verge of visiting selected TETFund projects in some higher institutions in the North as a way of appreciating Bogoro’s commitment to the growth and development of tertiary education in the country.

Responding, the TETFund Executive Secretary thanked the delegation for the visit and promised to do more for tertiary education development in Nigeria in line with the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari government.

In the NAC delegation with Ambassador Munir were Alhaji Sanusi Babban Takko (The Barayan Bauchi), Prof. Ibrahim Madugu and Gen. Patrick Ademu.

Others were Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, Hajiya Amina Indala and Alhaji Ibrahim Nasarawa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two books sent to Prof. Bogoro by Alhaji Tanko Yakassai were presented to the TETFund boss by the NAC chairman, Ambassador Munir.