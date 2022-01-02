A group under the auspices of Concerned Northern Youths (CNY) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider confirming the appointment of acting managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Muhammad Bello-Koko.

The youth group said they have taken their time to evaluate the performance of the acting managing director and can conclude that he has performed satisfactorily and therefore pass a vote of confidence on him for his achievement and subsequently urged the President to confirm him as substantive to continue the good works of repositioning the ports authority.

According to the group while addressing a world press conference in Kaduna, NPA is a strategic revenue generating agency of the federal government, hence who occupies the position of MD of the agency must be one who has proven himself or herself and daring enough to walk where others dread to step.

Speaking at the conference, the CNY coordinator, Comrade Jabir Aminu Maiturare said “The youthful Mohammed Bello-Koko, a banker turned administrator, looking at his sterling records even in the banking industry alone, one cannot but say that indeed, he is the man who the cap fits to continue the good works at the NPA.

“In just seven months in office thus far, even in acting capacity, Mohammad Bello-Koko has done much to reposition the country’s seaports for greater efficiency, safety and accountability.

“The leadership of Concerned Northern Youth have x-rayed his leadership qualities and hereby pass a vote of confidence on him to motivate him to do more for the country even better than before. Also the Concern Northern Youth are calling on the federal government as a matter of urgency to confirm him as the substantive managing director of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA)”.

“As tasking as the banking industry is, Mohammad Bello-Koko walked through it and got to the peak of his career as a banker during his days in the banking industry and rose to become the deputy general manager and zonal head before joining the NPA as executive director.

“In his days as executive director (Finance and Administration) of NPA, he was outstanding.He was never missing in action when the roll is called on his desk, turned down inducements of any sort, honest to a fault and stood firmly against acts of corruption.

“Mohammad Bello-Koko is an embodiment of what makes a workaholic public servant. He has distinguished himself as a servant-leader and a major driver of the policies and vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration at the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).