The Northern Patriots United for Gov. Udom for President 2023 has enlisted support for the aspiration of Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel Udom for president in 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the national coordinator of the group, Hon. Jacob Kaduma, said as a group of northerners who were concerned about the peace, security, unity and progress of Nigeria, it had become imperative to support a person with impeccable leadership qualities such as Governor Udom.

“We seated here are representing our members that are drawn from the 19 northern states of the federation and the FCT. We are committed to ensuring justice, fair play and equity for peace and stability in our nation.

“We believe that since the inauguration of this unbroken democracy in May 1999, the principles of power sharing between the North and South has become acceptable as a stabilising factor between the two regions.

“Arising from this, it is expected that by 2023 when this administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari who is of northern extraction would have clocked eight years of two terms in power, the presidency should shift to the South for justice and fairness.

“In view of the fact that power is expected to shift to the South, we have done a checklist of those who have shown interest in running for the presidency in the southern part, particularly in the South-east and South-South zones. One aspirant seems to capture our attention due to his sterling qualities of leadership and track record of integrity, statesmanship, development strides and commitment to national unity.

“This exceptional aspirant is no other person than the hard-working governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Emmanuel Udom,” he said.

He added that considering the present precarious state of the nation the next president of Nigeria should be a visionary leader that would restore hope and confidence, a bridge builder who appreciates diversity; one that places high premium on human lives, development.

“The performance record of Dr Emmanuel Udom as governor of Akwa Ibom State clearly sets him apart as one who epitomises the qualities of the next president Nigeria needs. Nearly seven years since he was inaugurated as governor, he has not only managed the diversity of state but has become the arrowhead of infrastructural development and recorded giant strides in various sectors of industrialisation, health, construction, security and development, among others,” he added.