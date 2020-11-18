A northern political pressure group under the auspices of North East Professionals Network, (NEPN) has welcomed the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. Dave Umahi from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group noted that Umahi’s move from PDP to APC was unprecedent and an attribute of a game changer in the nation’s political development.

According to a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna, the Coordinator of the Network, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf, said Mr. Umahi has displayed an uncommon courage of conviction by defecting to the APC in order to take Ebonyi and the South East in general out of the periphery to the mainstream politics of the nation.

“let on behalf of the youth of the North East congratulate Governor Umahi for the bold steps he has taken to launch Ebonyi and the South East into the mainstream politics of Nigeria. It will only take a man of courage and vision to accomplish such an unprecedented feat since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999.

“We equally congratulate the people of Ebonyi and the entire South East who stand to benefit immensely from the wise and patriotic decision of Governor Umahi”. Yusuf said.

Alhaji Yusuf said in spite of the strategic position of the South East in the political development of the country since the nation’s independence in 1960, the region was grossly under-represented in the scheme of things at the national level because they chose to back the wrong party in 2015 and 2019.

However, NEPN Coordinator is optimistic that with the coming of Governor Umahi into the APC, the South East Region is poised to take its rightful place in the nation’s politics.

“The Igbos in the South East are part of the so-called ‘big three,’ and the Igbos are expected to be adequately represented in the first three top-most positions in the country but because of the wrong choices and the personal interest of the elite in the region, they embraced a political party, which can never win election in the next 50 years of our political history. As such, they lost all the glory that comes with remaining with the party at the centre.

“But there is a ray of hope for our brothers in the South East because of the bold steps taken by Governor Umahi to liberate his people and position them in their rightful place

“Governor Umahi is a bridge builder, who has the capacity to unite the Igbo and organize them to pursue a common course for the development of the South East and the nation in general.

“Umahi stands tall as one of the best performing Governors in the entire country when you check the level of development recorded in Ebonyi under his watch as the Governor. Such a person is a huge asset not only to the APC but the nation in general. He is a bridge builder and a go-getter who has the capacity to unite the Igbo people and bring them to their rightful position in the nation’s politics.

“The North is a historic political ally of the South East and the youth of the North are ever ready to support the actualization of the political aspiration of the Igbo people especially with the calibre of leaders they have especially in the person of Governor Umahi”. Yusuf said.