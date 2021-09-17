Northern organisations under the auspices of Northern Advocacy Groups have endorsed the economic policies of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and faulted calls for his resignation by a group in the north.

At a press conference in Abuja, Alhaji Mohamed Bashir-Ali (Northern Professional Forum), Hajia Fatima-Abubakar (Arewa Business Women League), Mallam Sadiq Ibrahim (Arewa Frontier) and Comrade Yusuf Yahaya of the Arewa Patriotic and Anti-corruption Network, they said “after an appraisal of the uncharitable utterances made by a supposedly Youth Assembly from the north, we came to a conclusion that it is imperative to address most of the issues wrongfully and mischievously presented.

“Our position is unanimous and we are all in support of Mr Godwin Emefiele and his management team in CBN and all their efforts to stabilise the naira and grow our foreign reserve for the nation. This holistic resolve brought us together under the aegis of Northern Advocacy Group (NAG).

“We welcome you all to this important press briefing which is a patriotic motive to disabuse the public on misrepresented issues and claims of infractions on the Governor of Central Bank leading to a call for his resignation by same hired and sponsored discontented elements whose aim is to distract and unsettle the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is unfortunate to observe that the misrepresentation and falsehoods emanated from some legislators who believe that pulling Emefiele down will culminate into their political God Father having access to Nigerian’s money for his presidential ambition.

“It is regrettable that these persons feel that it is wisdom to tarnish and bring to ridicule, the outstanding effort of CBN just to gain the support of the President and seize power,” they said.