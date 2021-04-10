By Isaiah Benjamin, Kaduna

Arising from the Northern People’s summit in Kaduna, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), among other northern groups, have said that the north cannot be intimidated on issues of 2023 presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, the summit also resolved to throw its weight behind restructuring, stressing that, “the North believes that restructuring the country is now a vital necessity for survival as one united entity.”

A communique, issued at the end of the summit, said discussions during the summit centred on issues bedeviling the North and the Nigerian State, which include security, restructuring, economic, politics and survival of Nigerian State.

The communique was signed by Air Marshal Al-amin Daggash (NEF), Amb Ibrahim Mai-Sule (ACF), Nastrura Ashir Shariff (CNG),Yerima Shettima of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alh Bashir Othman Tofa who was representing Kano Concern Citizens Initiative (KCCI) and Haj Bilkisu Oniyangi representing Arewa Initiative for Good Governance (AIGG).

Other signatories to the communique are: Dr Usman Bugaje Arewa representing Research Development Project (ARDP), Engr Bello Suleiman representing Code Group (CG), Dr Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe representing The Northern Movement (TNM), Comrade (Dr) Innocent Ahure representing Northern Dev Resource Centre (NDRC).

The rest of the signatories are: Dr Rose Danladi Idi, representing Northern Initiative Forum for Dev (NIFD), Murtala Mohammed, representing Joint Action Comm Of Northern Youth Ass (JACNYA), Comrd D S Rimoni, representing

Middle Belt People Assembly (MBPA), Alh Muhammed Tahir, who was representing Amalgamated Union of Food Stuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, Alh Awual Tukur (Galadiman Delta), representing Northern Union Rep South South, Alh Iliyasu Yushau (S Hausawa Onitsha), representing Northern Union Reps South East, Alh Aliyu Yaro, representing Northern Union Rep South West and Prof D D D Sheni, who is chairman, Communique Drafting Committee.

“The North believes that restructuring the country is now a vital necessity for survival as one united entity. The North will not be stampeded or blackmailed into taking major decisions around rotating the presidency.

“The North draws attention of the country to the inherent fragility of Nigerian State. For Nigeria to survive, all parts of the country must equally commit to supporting its continuation as one entity, without equivocation or subterfuge. The North extends an invitation to groups that are genuinely interested in discussing the future of the country. We believe that every interest can be accommodated in one united, just and equitable nation, but the North cannot be the sole custodian of this endeavour.

“The North warns against the continuation of demonisation, attacks and killings of Northerners in the Southern parts of the country. It demands that federal and state governments must take firmer steps to protect members of Northern communities who live in the South. This includes the arrest and prosecution of persons who are involved in these dangerous activities.

“The North urges Northern communities to continue to exercise restraint and be good hosts, while inviting the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, Northern Governors and legislators to the fact that, under their watch, the North has sunk lower in all indices of human existence. Delegates at the summit commit to continuously engage in searching for solutions, as well as raising their voices against poor governance, corruption and absence of commitment to deal with insecurity, poverty and hopelessness among Northerners.

“Government should show effective presence in all ungoverned spaces in the North. The North resolves that there should be government-backed negotiations and dialogue with the bandits, Boko Haram and affected communities for effective peace in the North.

“Encourage Northern elites and political leadership to improve their levels of sensitivity to inclusiveness and management of the North’s pluralism.

“North will be stronger if it addresses its internal weaknesses, particularly around ethno-religious matters, as it relates to its challenges with the rest of Nigeria.

“Perception and practice of creating minorities and majorities among Northerners should have no place in the North, nor is discrimination on basis of place, faith or ethnic group of any Northerner.”