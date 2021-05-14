ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

Members of the minority parties from the 19 northern states in the House of Representatives have thrown their weight behind the southern governors’ resolution banning open grazing and endorsing restructuring of the country.

The position of the caucus was contained in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja signed on its behalf by Hon Amos Gwamna (Kaduna), Rt Hon Solomon Maren (Plateau), Hon Rimande Shawulu (Taraba), Hon Mark Gbillah (Benue), Hon Tajudeen Yusuf (Kogi) and Hon Usman Sokodabo (FCT).

The lawmakers said the decision of the governors was apt and the only solution to the worsening insecurity and general discontent among ethnic nationalities in the country.

The group advised President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the counsel of the southern governors and immediately commence the process of restructuring and enacting a national law against open grazing.

“We, members of the minority from the north hereby call on President Buhari to heed the genuine advise of governors from the south and immediately address the nation to assuage frayed nerves.

“The president should also put machinery in place for the commencement of the process of restructuring the nation and initiate a legislation to end open grazing, which has been at the centre of the lingering insecurity across the nation.”