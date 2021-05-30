The maiden edition of the Northern Nigeria Sports Conference is scheduled from 8th to 10th July 2021 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Organising Committee Chariman, Ambassador Haruna Garba Gombe, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen ahead of the conference in Abuja yesterday.

Gombe said despite the body is a non-governmental and profits organisation, they would work hard to ensure that the Northern states catch up with the Southern states in term of sports development in the country.

He urged Northern State governments to wake up from their slumber and encourage the youth to see sports as a unifying factor and avenue for creating wealth and preventing them from involving themselves in criminal activities.

“A study carried out by Lamorde Sport and Tourism Association revealed that some of the youth in the Southern parts of the country are mobilized and trained in sporting activities at home and abroad. A good number of them had sent to different countries like England, China and America for extensive training.

“The Southern States of Nigeria sustain their glory in the field of sports, it is a lost glory in the entire Northern States in the country 90% of Nigerian sports Women participating in the continental are drawn from the Southern regions of the nation”.

“Northern Governor should see sports as a means of creating wealth so that issues of kidnapping and banditry in the region can be reduce to the minimal level,” he said.