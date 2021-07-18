By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The Arewa Pastors Non-Denominational Initiative for Peace, a Pan African vanguard of pastors from the 19 northern states and the FCT, has urged the clergy to stop prophesying doom on Nigeria.

The national chairman and convener, Bishop John Richard, said at a rally in Abuja yesterday that the group in collaboration with all ministers of God in Nigeria, gathered to end the 40 days prayer and fasting.

Richard said in view of the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria, it convened a one million volunteer prayer group to pray for 40 days and ask God for mercy and intervention to end insecurity and calamities in Nigeria.

“I want to use this opportunity to address our colleagues, the clergy, we know that the situation is so challenging, but I will want to encourage all the religious leaders, whether Christian or Muslim or other religions.

“Let us come together in unity, let us cease prophesying doom on our country, if you have prophesy that is suggesting doom, I believe God wants you to do something about it.

“It is not all prophesies you publish on newspapers at a time when the country is almost catching fire; you should not be adding fuel.

“Please, I am appealing to us, let us be more positive in our publications, let us say things that will give hope and succour to Nigerian citizens at times like this.”

The bishop said if the clergy continued to prophesy helplessness and hopelessness, many people could even die before their time.

He said if God had shown any man of God a negative thing that would occur, the Almighty wanted them to pray to avert the calamity, adding that not everything should be taken to the public domain.

According to him, if such negative prophesies lead to the collapse of the country, even the prophet of doom will be affected in one way or the other.

He further cautioned the clergy to stop criticising, placing curses and uttering judgmental prayers on leaders, but should rather pray for them to succeed in their mandate.

Richard urged the government, victims, and those who lost their loved ones due to the current insecurity in the country, to remain strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gathering consisted of the clergy from CAN and PFN from the 36 states of the federation who are supported by the Arewa Pastors Non-Denominational Initiative for Peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national secretary of the group, Archbishop Musa Usman who spoke in Hausa, appealed to Nigerians to pray for lasting peace, saying for Nigeria to stand as an indivisible entity, prayers need to be offered for the country and its leadership. (NAN)