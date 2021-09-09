Five months after MultiChoice’s failure to change its position and consider transmitting northern-based television stations, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said that the 19 northern states may enforce a regionwide boycott.

Recall that following an intervention by CNG via a letter of complaint dated January 10, 2021, over the non-inclusion of Northern-based television stations on the DSTV platform, the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) arranged a meeting with the DSTV on March 18, 2021 to change its position and consider carrying northern based television stations that could meet the laid down procedures.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP, on Thursday, in Abuja, CNG spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, noted that five months afterward, there has not been any attempt by MultiChoice to keep their part of the agreement.

CNG, however, urged NBC to act to get the MultiChoice to keep its obligation agreed to at th last meeting before considering the next line of action which may not preclude the enforcement of a regionwide boycott.

The coalition recalled that while it was asked to submit a list of five qualified television stations from the North for consideration by the MultiChoice, which was done immediately, it was yet to fulfill its part of the agreement.

“The CNG by this wishes to remind you (NBC) to act to get the MultiChoice to keep its obligation agreed to at that meeting before considering the next line of action which may not preclude the enforcement of a regionwide boycott.

“While we await an update on the situation from you on the matter Sir, we remain, as usual, faithful in your commitment,” the statement added.