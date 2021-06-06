Women under the aegis of amalgamation of Northern Women of Nigeria have urged the federal government to allow for referendum on the agitation for Biafra.

The women drawn from various parts of the northern part of the country who stormed Abuja in their hundreds Saturday made the demand during a rally in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A referendum would determine the fate of people clamouring for Biafra republic, its national coordinator, Hadiza Adamu, argued, stressing the call was aimed at averting the outbreak of another civil war in the country.

The group also urged

President Muhammadu Buhari to liaise with the National Assembly to achieve the objective.

During the rally, some of the women were seen carrying placards with inscription: “We don’t want another war”, Buhari give us referendum on Biafra”, “stop killing notherners”, and “South East must choose United Nigeria or Biafra” decried the bloodbath in the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

The group also condemned the ongoing bloodletting in the South East geopolitical zone, warning agitators of Biafra against taking the rest of the country for granted.

According to the group: “We as mothers are always at the receiving end of any war, insurrection, killings, and acts of terror.

“When our men were killed, we were raped and our children rendered orphans, we have nowhere to run to. Nigerian History has shown that women carry the heavy burden of war and acts of insurrections and terrorism”.

“We have gone through it from 1967 to 1971, our men died and left us with the children to cater for out of nothing, other men that survived simply moved on, but we never moved on.

“The aftermath of the war and the sufferings left lifetime scars in our hearts and on our bodies. It is for this reason that we come together today and say we don’ t want another war, another insurrection.”