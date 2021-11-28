The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria says it welcome the declaration of bandits as terrorists by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The declaration of the bandits as terrorists followed an ex-parte motion filed by the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

In a statement signed by Comrade Isah Abubakar, president and Mock Samuel Kure, director general, media and publicity respectively, the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria said they received the report with so much excitement.

The group noted that though it almost took the federal government forever to act on the calls made by various interest groups in the country, including the Northern Youth Council to declare bandits terrorists.

“It is better late than never,” they said, adding that they would welcome full military operation in North West and North Central parts of the country as is happening in the North East against Boko Haram and ISWAP elements.

“The council hereby urges our armed forces and other security agencies to arrest and prosecute anybody seen giving the terrorists moral support be it materially, morally or otherwise no matter how highly or lowly placed. The northern youths will stand with you in your quest to stamp out terrorism in the North and Nigeria at large,” the statement added.