A group under the auspices of Northern Youth Assembly, NYA, has condemned the gang-up against the re-appointment of Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, Ahmed Idris for another term.

The group claimed that there was a hasty campaign to forcefully boot out AGF Idris through the back-door, without considering the provisions of the constitution, which makes both the appointment and renewal of the tenure of AGF a prerogative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Northern Youth Assembly’s assistant national Publicity Secretary, Comrade Mohammed Hussaini Bauchi and made to available to journalists in Kaduna, the group asked those against the re-appointment to withdraw their planned conspiracy to invade the office of the Accountant General of the Federation AGF.

The group said in the recent history of the Nigeria political journey, the current AGF Ahmed Idris was the only AGF who has through his professional expertise championed some reforms in the process of revenue collection, management and disbursement of public funds.

The statement added that Idris institutionalised a practical model which succeeded in blocking leakages, enhances transparency, accountability and openness in government financial dealings.

The statement reads:”We have recently been following with keen interest the hot air balloon created by some selected and selfish labour unions in concert with some shadow political forces that, the current Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris must be retired from office on account of reaching 60 years of age”

“Our position: While we understand that this is a deliberately created political smokescreen designed to spark

unnecessary confusion about an issue that is already constitutionally very clear, we feel duty bound to set the records straight. It is quite obvious that this misleading campaign was inspired by old political prejudices, because the current AGF Ahmed Idris hails from the much despised Northern extraction”

“After our careful examination of all the pedestrian arguments being bandied in the media, notably the desperate move to convert the traditions of a political appointment into civil service rules, we wish to make our unequivocal position clear at this point.

And unlike the apologists of this hasty campaign to forcefully boot out AGF Ahmed Idris through the back-door, we would rely on the provisions of the constitution, which makes both the appointment and renewal of the tenured appointment of AGF a prerogative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

The group noted:”It is common knowledge that the AGF is currently serving as a political appointment not a civil servant that should retire at the age of 60. It logically follows, that his appointment in 2015 was projected as a civil servant who served within the age bracket of a mandatory retirement age of 60 years, and a enjoyed the tenure within the mainstream civil service guidelines supervised under the office of the Head of Civil Service. His re – appointment for a second term in June last year, was predicated under S. 9(1),(2), (3) of the 1999 Constitution where the President is empowered to appoint any person into any position of authority regardless of the age bracket, and therefore prompted the second appointment through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation then what is the fuss about retirement age here?”

“Less we not forget that, section 171 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, provided to the President the powers to appoint a person of his choice as the Accountant General of the Federation for a tenure of four years in office, and such appointment may be renewed by the president, for another final tenure of four years”

“The question begging for an answer is this: what is the underlying agenda of this broad daylight campaign against an appointee who has been passionate about his responsibility, to the excitement of the Presidency, which ( in the first place) has the prerogative of appointing, removing him; reappointing him or replacing him out rightly?

“A word of caution: We wish to advise the labour union and its affiliates to be wary of being used by politicians with selfish interests to dent the integrity of dedicated appointee”

“We urge the AGF and President Buhari not to be distracted by this diversionary campaign to stampede the AGF out of office.

“And finally, we say enough is enough of this distraction at a point all hands should be on deck to confront the national challenges of insecurity and economic downturn occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We reject this latest round of conspiracy against senior federal Government appointees of Northern extraction” the group said.