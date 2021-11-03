As debate on which region should produce the country’s president in 2023 continues, a northern youth group has kicked against zoning the nation’s foremost office.

The group said power has rotated between the South to the North since 1999, adding that 2023 is an opportunity for Nigeria to get it right by voting a competent person that will move Nigeria forward.

“There has been zoning since 1999 and both the North and the South have produced presidents but we are still lagging behind.

“We want a competent person to emerge as president in 2023 because the country is lagging behind,” the Northern Youths known as Tambuwal Volunteers said during a press conference in Abuja addressed by their acting chairman, Comrade Bilal Sidi Abubakar.

The Tambuwal Volunteers which is a network of youth organisations across Nigeria also pleaded with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State to join the 2023 presidential race to help pull Nigeria back from the brink and put it on the path of sustainable growth and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youth group which took a hard look at Nigeria’s condition, concluded that the situation is dire and requires a visionary leader like Tambuwal to arrest it.

According to the group: “Our country is held hostage by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. There are massive self-determination agitations across the country.

Our economy has been badly hit by both internal and external factors.”