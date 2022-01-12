National Office of Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has disclosed that it saved the sum of N79.6 billion for the country in four years.

Its director-general, Dr Dan’azumi Mohammed Ibrahim, made the disclosure yesterday at the commissioning of the Gombe State University Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Office established by NOTAP.

He said the money was saved from 2015 to 2019 through registration of agreements among technical partners by reviewing the agreements and making sure that foreign partners did not extort Nigerians.

“Cumulatively, from any agreement that we made, we cumulated them. So between 2015 to 2019, we saved N79.63 billion that would have gone out of the country,” he claimed.

According to the NOTAP DG, aside from commissioning of the Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Office in the university, NOTAP would conduct introductory training to the university staff on its operations.

The initiative he explained was meant to promote the translation of knowledge into products and services and by extension boosting technology and innovation in the nation.

Also, the state commissioner for science and technology, Dr Aisha Umar Maigari, who lauded NOTAP for the gesture, said the state government would compile a data bank of innovators and inventors across the state with a view to supporting them with grants to invent and commercialise their products.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Aliyu Usman Elnafaty said the programme would help the university community to harness its talents and innovate stuffs that would be beneficial to the state and country.

