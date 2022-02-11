National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has urged Nigerian researchers to concentrate more on researches that have the potentials and capacity to translate into commercialisable goods and services for economic sustainability of the country.

Speaking at a one-day Patentees Forum with the theme “After Patent what next” organized by NOTAP in Uyo, AkwaIbom State recently, the Director General of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim, said there was a weak Intellectual Property (IP) Culture in the country occasioned by poor knowledge of its importance to the economy of the nation.

A statement issued by Raymond Ogbu of the public relations and protocol unit of NOTAP said Ibrahim decried the quality of Research and Development (R&D) results coming from the Nigerian knowledge institutions which according to him was largely caused by poor funding as well as misplacement of priority.

He said it was expensive to undertake a research that will metamorphous into tangible products and service, hence the need to increase research funding.

The NOTAP boss said that what makes the developed countries tick was the quality of R&D results emanating from their knowledge establishments. He stated that in developed countries, universities and polytechnics are self -sustaining because of the huge resources accruing to them as royalties from licensing of R&D results.

He said that the Office was established to regulate the inflow of foreign technologies into the country through the registration of technology transfer agreement and at the same time, encourage the development of indigenous technologies.

The director-general further stated that in carrying out the responsibilities of the office, it noticed that over 90% of the technologies that power the Nigerian economy were foreign and for a country that aspires to be economically self-sustainable, the situation was unacceptable.

He said that technologies were products of research and researches were undertaken by the knowledge institutions therefore, Nigerian universities and polytechnics needed an orientation towards problem solving research.

Ibrahim stated that in order to sensitize Nigerians and bridge the knowledge gap in the field of Intellectual Property Right (IPR), the Office in 2006 in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) initiated the establishment of Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Offices (IPTTOs) in some knowledge institutions across the country.

The DG said the reason for the initiative was to tailor the minds of Nigerian researchers towards problem solving research instead of engaging in convention research for the purposes of career progression. He encouraged researchers to patent their R&D results before publishing for according to him, any research work that is published before patenting is already in the public domain and can be exploited by anybody.