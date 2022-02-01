The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has commenced a regional stakeholder’s forum to put machinery in place to strengthen the implementation of the NOTAP-Industry Technology Transfer Fellowship (NITTF) scheme for efficient and speedy technology development of the country.

A statement signed and issued yesterday by the media officer of the agency, Raymond Ogbu, said the process of strengthening includes review of bond (agreement) with the stakeholders and implementation guidelines.

Speaking at a one -day interactive meeting with key stakeholders of the scheme made up of the beneficiaries, their supervisors as well as the sponsoring companies at Kano for the Northern region, the director general of NOTAP, Dr DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim said that there was need to look into the existing agreements signed between the Office and beneficiaries of the NITTF program.

This, according to him, is with the view to making some amendments to reflect the experiences gained from the inception of the scheme in 2015.

The NOTAP boss noted that in carrying out one of its statutory mandates, the agency discovered a huge gap between academia and the industry, especially in linking Research and Development (R&D) results to the manufacturing sector of the economy. He stated that in order to address the weakness and bridge the gap in the process of acquiring and adopting foreign technologies in Nigeria, NOTAP initiated NITTF.

Dr. Ibrahim stated that based on some noticeable lapses in the agreement as well as the implementation guidelines, there was a need to review the documents to address the challenges and reflect current realities, all the stakeholders will adhere strictly.

He added that the beneficiaries of the NITTF scheme under the agreements were to furnish the Office with quarterly reports of their progress and challenges but in most cases, they wait for the Office to demand for that before they send their report.

ed that as part of the agreement, the sponsoring companies are supposed to allow the beneficiaries to undertake industrial visits to their facilities for practical experience.

He said further that the scheme was for three to four years sponsorship but according to him, some candidates were able to graduate within the stipulated time while others have spent over seven years, hence the need for the interactive meeting to ascertain what the challenges are and proffer solutions where applicable.

Also while declaring open the Southern region NITTF stakeholders forum held in Lagos recently, the director general who was represented by the Director Consultancy Services of NOTAP, Dr. Adamu Tandama, noted that the Office was established to regulate the inflow of foreign technology into the Country through the Registration of Technology Transfer Agreements and at the same time promote the development of indigenous technologies.

He added that the Office carries out the registration of technology transfer agreements after evaluating the agreements under three major perspectives; economic, legal and technical perspectives.