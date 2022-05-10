The National Office for the Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has officially unveiled indigenous Software for the establishment of Database for Nigerian Professionals (DNP) for the implementation of the Presidential Executive Order N0.5 as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that President Buhari on February 2, 2018, signed into law the Executive Order No.5 aimed at engaging indigenous professional in the execution of government jobs for improvement of indigenous skills as well as protection of indigenous firms.

Executive Order 5 seeks to give preference to Nigerian professionals in the execution of government contract and projects in Science, Engineering and Technology to gradually develop their technical capacities to be able to favourably compete with their foreign counterparts in technical competence.

Director General of NOTAP, Dr. Dan’Azumi Mohammed Ibrahim, in his overview of the Executive during the one-day presentation in Abuja yesterday, said “this initiative of the Nigerian government is revolutionary as it will set the nation on the path of viable and sustainable economic growth with rapid transformation using the instruments and platforms of Science Technology and Innovation (STI). This is key to improving local content in public procurement with Science, Engineering and Technology components.”

Based on that presidential directive, NOTAP engaged an indigenous Information Technology company called Cagewox Dot Net Limited which has developed a robust central platform/data that captures, stores, analysis and provides search and reporting capacities on the profile and competences( qualifications, certificates, experience, achievements etc) of Nigerian professionals in Science, Engineering and Technology related fields.

The aim of the order is to ensure that all “procuring authorities shall give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007”.

According to the NOTAP boss the Office shall develop, maintain and regularly update an expert’s database. Such include expertise in Science, Engineering, Technology and other fields.

The Ministry of Interior is also mandated to take into consideration the NOTAP database together with other similar data from the Nigerian Academy of Engineering; Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board; Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation as well as other relevant Ministries in determining the availability of local skilled manpower in Science, Technology and Innovation before the grant of Expatriate Quota.