Gombe state born philanthropist and politician, Dr. Jamil Isiyaku Gwamna has said that, nothing is more fulfilling than helping the less privileged and vulnerable children in the society.

Gwamna, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Hon. Sani Abubakar Banki at the 4th Graduation Ceremony of the Yamusa Academy, Birnin Kebbi where five (5) out of the nine (29) students he sponsored in the school have graduated with brilliant results, has said that he is encouraged by seeing the children surpassing.

Dr. Jamil who’s the founder of Jamil Gwamna Foundation has said, “It’s encouraging and a challenge for me to do more in the area of helping the less privileged and vulnerable children in the society to enjoy all the fortunes of better education by seeing those already enrolled are extremely shining with good results.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This graduation ceremony is one of my best and memorable events and I called on those who’ve graduated today, to inculcate the moral and academic knowledge they’ve obtained in their future life.” The state reads.

He also said that, to him, nothing is more fulfilling than helping the less privileged and vulnerable children in the society especially by sponsoring their education.