BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Against the backdrop of threat and intimidation against the person of the respected Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah over his Christmas Message, General Secretary, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu Jnr had warned that nothing negative must happen to him.

According to the ECWA scribe in a statement signed by him, he has

read so many reactions to the bishop’s message with many of them coming from Muslim and Northern groups.

He averred that “some of the uncharitable groups have even called for the arrest of our revered Bishop. Arrest a man that spoke the minds of millions of Nigerian? They must be joking” he stated.

Reverend Nmadu further said that there is nothing new about what Bishop Kukah said, stressing that “the Bishop has spoken our minds, and we will resist any attempt by any group or agency of Government to harm him. Enough of this intimidation.

“This style of governance to silent dissent voices by the Major General Muhammadu Buhari led administration is unacceptable and must be resisted.

“We invite the international community and Nigerians to hold General Buhari and his government responsible should anything happen to Bishop Kukah.

“As a matter of fact, Nepotism under General Buhari administration is topnotch. This administration has a first class in nepotism and maladministration.

“The Federal Government must immediately take steps towards addressing those concerns raised by Bishop Kukah, rather than sponsoring fake groups to attack the revered Bishop.

“There is no denying the fact that Nigeria under General Buhari is now a centre of bloodshed. Killings, banditry, kidnappings and all forms of insecurities are now order of the day. The President should face the job for which he swore to. Mr. President, fulfill your campaign promises, secure the country and make life better for all of us.

“The earlier this administration take steps to addressing these genuine concerns and stop living in denial, the better for them and the country”.

He emphasised that the country belongs to all of us and that no section of this country should be made superior than the other. We are bonafide citizens with equal rights. “Enough of this shenanigans” he further stressed.