In July 2020, the House of Representatives passed the National Water Resources Bill, 2020, which seeks to provide equitable and sustainable development of water resources as well as regulate its use, management and conservation among others.

However, the Bill has been criticised for seeking to bring all water resources (surface and underground) and the banks of water sources under the control of the federal government through its agencies to be established by the Bill.

Several Nigerians have expressed concerns that the Bill will stifle the riparian rights of the littoral states of Nigeria.

The minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu maintained that the overall goal of the National Water Resources Bill, is to move the water resources sector in the country forward .

Speaking during the First Quarter Lunchtime Forum with newsmen and stakeholders in Abuja yesterday, the minister says there is nothing sinister or political about the proposed legislation.

He explained the legislation will remove bottlenecks that has held back investments in the nation’s water sector and empower states and individuals to make the most from the vibrant sector of the economy.

‘’Not signing the Bill also means I am enjoying my powers without involving stakeholder’s decision making and that is not the goal. We want to empower states and individuals to make the most from the vibrant sector of the economy,’’ he said.

A plumbing advocate, Olukoya Ogunsanya in a chat notes that Nigerians cannot support the Bill because of lack of trust and failure of the government to provide drinkable water as well as irrigation system to boost agriculture in line with global practices.

Ogunsanya says that for the federal government to get it right, it must first adopt the Institute of Plumbing Nigeria (IPM), as plumbing plays an important role and presently, even the Ministry of Water Resources doesn’t have a director of Plumbing.

He says due to lack or ineffectiveness of the public water system, many Nigerians fall back on private water system e.g drilling boreholes in their homes.

A public affairs commentator, James Uneze discloses that the Bill is simply against the will and wish of the Nigerian people, adding that it lacks respect for their feelings and sensibilities.

“I can recall that the reintroduction of the objectionable Bill after it was roundly rejected and thrown out of the window by the 8th Senate, means there must be a sinister motive for pushing it,” he said.

“The Bill also allows the government control of about three kilometres radius of the water bodies, meaning that it will control both the water and the land resources,” he said, adding the government must do more to convince Nigerians.