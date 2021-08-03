BY ABU NMODU, Minna

Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, has said the state government did not receive any money in the name of security vote from the federal government to fight bandits in the state.

He stated in an interview in Minna that there was nothing like security vote in government as it was a wrong perception and indeed not true that the federal government was sending special funds to governors in the country as security vote or funds under which they facilitate security activities in their domains.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was also aware that people had been making reference to security vote, thinking it was some kind of money given to states from the federal government to tackle security challenges,

He pointed out that it was a wrong and false narrative often repeated which the public believed was true.

He said the state government had been shouldering its own responsibilities with the little resources at its disposal, adding that funding security operations has so far been a huge burden for the government.

“What you have in every budget cycle is a vote for the office of the governor under which there’s a provision for donation. During the military era, the military administrators dispense such funds to assist and support operations of security agencies working in the state.

“Eventually, people began to refer to it as security vote because often times the funds in it were used to be donated to security agencies as assistance. But it was just a provision for the chief executive to donate for a worthy cause,” he declared.