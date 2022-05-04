Notore Chemical Industries Plc has recorded a group operating profit of N1.5 billion for Q1 ended 31st March 2022.

The group managing director/CEO of the company, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei, said Notore recorded revenue of N16.3 billion for its Q1 ended 31st March 2022, compared to N4.7 billion for the corresponding 2021 period resulting in a 239 per cent increase Year on Year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Ohiwerei attributed the good showing to relative stable production operations during the period and the favourable global market conditions.

He added that the group recorded net profit before tax of N1.5 billion for Q1 2022 as compared to a loss of N9.2 billion for the corresponding period in prior year.

He said the company’s business operations experienced an upturn in production output in the quarter under review, owing to improved reliability and stability of its plant sequel to the Turnaround Maintenance programme executed in year 2021.

The stable production operations coupled with favourable market conditions, he stated, had boosted Revenue and cashflows generated from operations during the quarter under review, leading to the profitable operating results announced by the company for Q1 2022.

“Notore operates in an ‘essential goods’ industry and Nigerian fertilizer demand is quite robust and is expected to continue to grow considering the strong governmental policy focus on promoting agriculture as a measure for diversification of the Nigerian economy and as a pathway towards attaining National food security,” he said.

On the outlook for the year, he said: “we anticipate that the current federal government policies and initiatives in the domestic food and agriculture sector will continue to be favourable to the fertilizer space.

“Additionally, the on-going dynamics of the global market demand for Urea and NPK fertilizers is expected to span the rest of the on-going financial year, a boost to the business’ revenues, cashflows and profitability.”