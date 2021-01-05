Notore Chemical Industries Plc has recorded an operating profit of N9.48 billion as against the N3.418 billion made in the preceding year.

The company reported this in its audited financial statement for the year 2020.

In a statement, the group managing director/chief executive officer (CEO), Notore Chemical Industries, Mr Onajite Okoloko, said the increase in the company’s operating profit was due to surpluses from the professional revaluation of investment properties class of its asset.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “We recorded an Operating Profit of N9.48 billion for the twelve-month period ended 30th September 2020 (30 September 2019: N3.42 billion), an increase of 177 per cent. The increase was mainly attributable to surpluses from the professional revaluation of investment properties class of its asset.”

He added that the company is diversifying its revenue stream through the optimisation of its assets, noting, “by leveraging on its Oil and Gas Free Zone Developer Licensee status, the company took certain key steps during the year in furtherance of its plan to develop its 560 hectares industrial complex into a gas hub, as part of a gas monetisation programme and the promotion of an integrated logistics service provider to companies operating in West Africa, along the entire oil and gas value chain leading to further diversification of the company’s revenue stream.”

While noting that the company was well positioned to lead the fertiliser market in Africa, he stressed that, the domestic fertiliser market was yet to be fully maximised, even as the company fortifies its distribution system to dominate the African market.

He explained that Notore achieved several important milestones to position the company for a great future, noting, “First was the disbursement of the N13.32 billion Afreximbank facility on 31st December 2019, which set the stage for the commencement of the Turn Around Maintenance programme (TAM) for our plant.

The Notore chief executive stated that, once the TAM completed, the company expects significant improvement in the Plant’s reliability and production output to meet and sustain its 500,000MT per annum nameplate design capacity.

According to him, “For 2021 financial year, after the successful completion of the TAM programme, Notore expects to significantly exceed its 2020 Financial Year production volumes, revenue and operating cash flows, thereby returning the company to profitability,” he said.