Worried by the increasing rate of non communicable disease in the country, the African Institute of Public Health Professionals (AIPHP) in collaboration with National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) convened a three-Day conference to deliberate on the best solutions.

NOUN vice chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, said the institution is committed to increasing access to quality education to Nigerians and to allow all categories of Nigerians to study with flexibility of Open Learning.

Represented by deputy vice chancellor academic, Prof. Uduma Uduma Orji, the VC said, “This conference is one way of getting the academia to interface with industry to compare notes and forge a way forward in trying to provide lasting solutions to public health challenges bedeviling the African continent for a very long time and in particular the COVID 19 pandemic.”

On his part, the World Health Organization (WHO) county representative, Dr Dralter Kazadi Mulombo urged all to put hands together towards prevention and cancer control in Nigeria.

Speaking at Nigeria 2021 3rd annual interactional public health conference, on the theme, “Communicable disease in Africa: challenges, epidemiology, prevention and control,” Mulombo reminded the conference that Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) mainly cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, mental, neurological and substance use are the world’s biggest killers.

“These diseases share common risk factors which include tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and air pollution,” he noted.

The registrar of AIPHP, Ayodele Bankole James said the issue of health has to be looked into holistically, saying that anyone with any of the non-communicable disease becomes more vulnerable when attacked by a communicable disease like the COVID-19.

According to him, “Africa needs more public health professionals, research and development. For AIPHP, the key question is : Which growth should we strive for-especially after the conference?”

On his part, the chairman governing council of AIAPH, Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu announced the implementation of a series of capacity building programmes on leadership and management for healthcare professionals across the continent.