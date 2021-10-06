Alumni Association of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has embarked on a 10-day advocacy to sensitise the public particularly youths on the need to embrace education as a means to curb insecurity in the country.

In a statement issued by the national president of NOUN Alumni Association (NOUNAA), Muntaka Abdul-Hadi Dabo, at the launch of the education advocacy programme in Abuja, he said the worrisome security situation had made it inevitable for everyone to join hands together to find lasting solution to the menace.

He said the current security challenges are the result of the failure of government to educate the youths in the country, stressing that without sustained reassurance to the youths to embrace education, hardships will always push them into crimes for survival.

At the inaugural chat for the advocacy programme with NOUN deputy director, Advancement and Linkages, Mr Olufemi Gbenga, the association said it was inspired by the support of the vice chancellor.

, Professor Olufemi Peters, since assumption of office to embark on the initiatives.

“We commend the vice chancellor over his dogged spirit to take the institution to the next level, particularly broad-mindedness and cooperation with relevant stakeholders including the alumni group,” Dabo stated.