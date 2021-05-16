By HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday matriculated 17,804 of its newly admitted students.

The 20th matriculation ceremony, which took place virtually across the 103 study centres in the country, involved a total of 11,983 undergraduates and 5,821 postgraduates.

The vice- chancellor, Professor Olufemi A. Peters, challenged the new students to have taste for knowledge and the limits of ideas during their academic journey with the institution.

Peters also urged them to be expository, courageous and be prepared at all times.

“I want you to know you are now our ambassadors, and I wish to request you to be of good character, befitting of your new status as students of NOUN.

“As positive ambassadors, we expect you to draw friends, associates, relatives and the society at large to the NOUN community of learning, as you represent the old adage of taking the gown to the town,” he said.

In a statement by the NOUN director, media and publicity, Ibrahim Sheme,

the vice chancellor assured the students that as members of the NOUN community, they would be given excellent opportunities to learn in an atmosphere of mutual respect, justice and quality service delivery.”

“It will be required of you to adapt to a new mode of learning that is mostly remote and technology driven, flexible, but challenging.

Your ICT capabilities and competencies shall be put to test, your ability for self-motivation and learning is critical to success, nevertheless, you will be expected to emerge from process, with impeccable character, refined by modern learning capabilities and skills meet for a new and emerging digital world of varied challenges,” he added.

He said NOUN was determined to make learning rewarding and satisfactory, as the learning content and service delivery facilities were being upgraded continuously with state-of-the art methodologies and innovations in the use of information and communication.

The matriculation was the first under the vice-chancellor since his assumption of office on February 11, 2021.

