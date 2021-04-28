BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The seven-man presidential visitation panel set up by the federal government to look into the affairs of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) yesterday met with the governing council of the institution to seek support and best strategies to carry out the assignment.

A few weeks ago, visitation Panels to all Federal Universities and Inter University Centers in Nigeria were inaugurated by the federal government.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, chairman of the panel, Alh Isa Bello Sali, said the role of the panel is to examine the financial management of the institution, including statutory allocations and internally generated revenue over the recommended period.

He also stated that the panel will work according to the terms of reference which include “to inquire into the level of implementation of the white paper on the last visitation report, to examine the quality of the leadership of the University in terms of the role of the Governing Board, the Vice Chancellor and other.

Principal Officers, to investigate the application of funds, particularly the special grants and loans meant for particular projects in order to determine the status of such projects and their relevance for further funding,” amongst others.

He said, “In fulfillment of the mandate of the Panel, members noted that a good starting point for the assignment would be for the Panel to knock on the doors of the University by meeting with the Governing Council to seek its support and blessings without which the assignment cannot succeed.

“This is the reason why we are gathered here this morning to hear the University’s story from the appropriate authority.”

In exercising their duties, Sali added that any stakeholder within or outside NOUN has the opportunity to contribute to this assignment, charging others to supply any information they think is useful in the course of the assignment.

Earlier, the pro-chancellor and governing council chairman of NOUN, Peter Okebukola, said the university was currently enrolling the largest number of students in the whole of African continent by pledging to continue to improve on its quality of service.